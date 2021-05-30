Bank of The West Acquires 16,166 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $121.04. 618,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,043. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.