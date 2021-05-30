Bank of The West Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.81. The company has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

