Bank of The West Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 159,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 125,871 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,394,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,697. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

