Bank of The West Sells 289 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

