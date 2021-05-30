Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

