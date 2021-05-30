Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,711. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.