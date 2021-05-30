Barclays Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $34.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

