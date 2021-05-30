Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 982 ($12.83).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 833.09. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 46 shares of company stock worth $40,816 in the last three months.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

