Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 154,294 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,294 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,729,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

OTCMKTS SGAMU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

