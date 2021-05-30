Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 932.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares during the period. Malacca Straits Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.78% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

