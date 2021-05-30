Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.92 Million in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Separately, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of EVOJU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

