Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 485,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Separately, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BENE remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.