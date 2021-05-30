Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 4.03% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ FOXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,671. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.
FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.