Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 4.03% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ FOXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,671. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

