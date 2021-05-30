Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 112,991 Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,991 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $4,255,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $4,050,000.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Shares of ACKIU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,701. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.