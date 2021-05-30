Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $6.37 Million Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. Dune Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,138. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

