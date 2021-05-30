Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 182,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,490. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

