Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.16

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.16 ($108.42) and traded as high as €98.80 ($116.24). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €97.26 ($114.42), with a volume of 422,663 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.16.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.