BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.