Berry Data Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102,868.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $102,868.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00005618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

