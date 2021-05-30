Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $639,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.