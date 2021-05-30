BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,926 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,596. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

