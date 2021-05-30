BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $71.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,300.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

