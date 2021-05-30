BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $319,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $103.99. 2,519,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $104.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

