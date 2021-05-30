BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 20,150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 154.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.50. 1,618,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

