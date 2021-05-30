BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 111,586 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,586 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,332,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

