Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Big Lots also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

NYSE:BIG traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,543. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.75. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

