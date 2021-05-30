Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $358,280.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $413.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

