BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59.
In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
