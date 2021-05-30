BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.