BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 87.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $9,417.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,499,471,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

