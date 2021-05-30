BitGuild PLAT Hits Market Capitalization of $62,575.67 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $62,575.67 and $33,026.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00461759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013965 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

