Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.