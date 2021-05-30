BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 777,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,666,883 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

