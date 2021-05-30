Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

