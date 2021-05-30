BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.