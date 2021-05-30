BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

