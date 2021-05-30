BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,187,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 119.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 210,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,874,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.