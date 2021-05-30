BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.07% of Lithia Motors worth $1,254,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $351.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.09 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $5,354,569 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

