BlackRock Inc. Purchases 685,847 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,225,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE VMW opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.73.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
