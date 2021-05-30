BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,410,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $1,357,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

