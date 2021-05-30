BlitzPick Price Up 107.2% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $524,900.63 and approximately $119.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

