bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $19.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $31.12 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 139.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159,614 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 150.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 264,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

