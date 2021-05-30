Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $31.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $145.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 555,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,810. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

