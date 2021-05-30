Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $22,036,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

