Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW opened at $462.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

