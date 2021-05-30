Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,366.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

