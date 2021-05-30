Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Shares of MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

