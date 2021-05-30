Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $577,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

