Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,277.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 102,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

