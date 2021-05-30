Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $469.50 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

