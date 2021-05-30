Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

